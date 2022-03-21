Russia: We Destroyed Mall Because It Stored Rockets

(Newser) – While the fate of the southern city of Mariupol hangs in the balance, destruction continues in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv. Russia destroyed a shopping mall in the city center with one of the most powerful strikes delivered since the war began, reports the New York Times. The shopping center, called Retroville, is in ruins, and Ukraine authorities say at least eight people were killed, per the BBC. The toll could rise, however, because the hunt for survivors continues, notes the Guardian. Ukrainian parliament member Lesia Vasylenko tweeted video of the destruction.

While Russia has denied responsibility for previous aerial attacks in urban centers, its military is claiming this one, per the AP. Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday that Russian forces hit the mall because Ukraine was using it store rockets and as a site to reload its rocket launchers. The claims could not be independently verified. The attack on the mall comes as Russia's ground advance on the capital has largely stalled, per USA Today. However, British intelligence officials predict that Russia will ramp up efforts to encircle the city in the near future. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)