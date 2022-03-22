Putin Already Changed the Nukes Game

(Newser) – Russia's invasion of Ukraine seems to have rewritten the world's nuclear playbook. While Vladimir Putin has not deployed such a weapon, he has explicitly raised the threat, and that alone may change things going forward. A look at some of the assessments and coverage:

The impact: In the Washington Post, David Ignatius writes that "the Ukraine war’s creepiest byproduct is its demonstration of the utility of nuclear weapons." Put simply, Russia's arsenal is why NATO won't impose a no-fly zone. "And let’s be honest: Would Putin have invaded if Ukraine had kept its nuclear arsenal back in 1994, when the United States pressed it to disarm? I doubt it. The lesson won’t be lost on Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea—go down the list. This war might prove the greatest stimulus to nuclear proliferation in history."