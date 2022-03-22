Sandra Bullock Says There's One Movie She Regrets

(Newser) – "Speed, but on a boat" might have sounded like a good idea in 1997, but Sandra Bullock wishes she hadn't agreed to appear in ill-regarded sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control. In an interview with TooFab alongside The Lost City costar Daniel Radcliffe, Bullock couldn't name a movie she was initially embarrassed to be in that she later embraced because of positive reactions from fans, but described Speed 2 as one she wishes she hadn't done. "I've been very vocal about it," she said. "Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island." She said the movie was one that "no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in."

Speed costar Keanu Reeves, who declined to reprise his role for the sequel, was replaced by Jason Patric in Speed 2, which has a score of just 4% on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely considered one of the worst sequels of all time. Reeves has said he wanted to work with Bullock and the rest of the team again, but he didn't like the Speed 2 script and felt shifting the action to a cruise ship "just wasn't right," People reports. After the TooFab interviewer told Bullock he had enjoyed Speed 2 as a teenager and Radcliffe said the sequel had a kind of "cult love," Bullock quipped: "Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island." (Read more Sandra Bullock stories.)