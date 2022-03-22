Another Celebrity Conservatorship Is Coming to an End

(Newser) – After Britney Spears was released from her 13-year-long conservatorship, another former child star is likely to see the same outcome. In a tentative ruling issued Monday, the judge in the case indicated he will formally end Amanda Bynes' 9-year-long conservatorship in a California hearing Tuesday morning, People reports. Bynes' mother was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter, now 35, back in 2013 due to the actress's troubling behavior; the following year, she was granted full conservatorship. But now, per the judge's ruling, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

An attorney for Bynes' parents said last month they "100% support" ending the conservatorship and believe Bynes is able to make her own "life choices and decisions," and Bynes' own attorney said last week that she's planning to move in with her fiance, Paul Michael, whom she met at her former sober living home in 2019. She currently lives in a structured community serving women in need of help for medical or other issues; a friend says Bynes' issues were medical. Following the tentative ruling, Bynes' lawyer told Variety the All That star "is excited" and looking forward to "living a life as a private and normal citizen." Bynes got her associate's degree in 2019 and the following year started attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree and is reportedly interested in fashion and fragrance.