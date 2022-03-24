 
Woman Dies After Collapsing at LA Marathon Finish Line

Trisha Paddock, 46, was running the half-marathon
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 24, 2022 12:40 AM CDT
Runners move past the Disney Concert Hall during the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.   (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

(Newser) – A woman collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon Sunday afternoon with what the LA Fire Department describes as "a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest." By that night, she had died, Deadline reports. Trisha Paddock, 46, was running in the 13.1-mile Charity Challenge, a half-marathon raising money for nonprofit organizations. "Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital," an LAFD captain says, but the woman did not survive. This is the first LA Marathon death since 2007.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Paddock's family has raised more than $50,000. "Anyone who knows Ryan, Trisha, or any of their amazing children knows that they are truly incredible people," the campaign says. Paddock was raising money for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, which offers substance abuse services to under-served communities in Los Angeles County regardless of race or ethnicity. "Maybe she's just too good to be here. It's kind of a conversation we had as a family last night. Maybe she got a Ph.D. in life already and she learned all the patience she needed, or learned all the brotherly kindness you needed, and it was time for her to move on," her husband tells ABC 7. (Read more Los Angeles stories.)

