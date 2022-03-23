6 High School Girls Killed When Car Collides With Semi

(Newser) – An unimaginable tragedy for the community of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Tuesday when a car collided with a tractor-trailer and six high school girls were killed. The district "suffered a great loss today involving high school students," according to a letter sent to parents by the Tishomingo Schools superintendent, though no details have yet been released on the girls' ages or identities. They reportedly all attended Tishomingo High School. The accident took place at the intersection of US 377 and State Highways 22 and 99, the Oklahoman reports. It happened in the early afternoon, KXII reports.

The semi truck was driving south on 377, and the car was going east on 22, according to state troopers. The car stopped at a stop sign and then tried to make a U-turn; that's when troopers say it was struck by the semi. "When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled," an Oklahoma Highway Patrol official tells KFOR. "Tishomingo is a very close knit community, and I know this afternoon that little town is in sorrow," state Senator Frank Simpson said. Counselors will be made available at the high school. "Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community. This is an absolute tragedy which will have life long effects," says the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)