Brooks Fires Back After Trump Pulls Endorsement

(Newser) – After Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's Republican Senate primary Wednesday, the lawmaker fired back with a troubling allegation: He said the former president is still trying to get his 2020 election loss overturned and raised the issue as recently as last week, reports the AP. "President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," Brook said in a statement.

"He wanted the election rescinded and a do-over," Brooks said Wednesday. “But there’s no legal way to do it.” Politico notes that his remarks could be of interest to House investigators, because they suggest Trump has not "just lodged false complaints about his loss to President Joe Biden, but has actively sought to solicit help to overturn them deep into the Biden presidency." Brooks supported Trump's efforts to overturn his loss up to Jan. 6 last year, but he said Wednesday that he has told Trump that day was the "final election contest verdict and neither the US Constitution nor the US Code permit what President Trump asks."

Brooks said Wednesday that despite the loss of Trump's endorsement, he remains the only "America First" candidate in the race, AL.com reports. "I am the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted, between Nov. 3 and Jan. 6," he said. Brooks said he is sticking by the remark that angered Trump: The only way to ensure "honest and accurate" elections is for Repubilcans to move on from 2020 and "focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections." He also rejected Trump's description of him as "woke," saying, "Anybody with a brain the size of a pea or larger in the state of Alabama knows that Mo Brooks may be a lot of things, but woke or liberal ain’t them." (Read more Mo Brooks stories.)