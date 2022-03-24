Julian Assange Is Now a Married Man

(Newser) – Ladies, Julian Assange is now officially off the market. On Wednesday, the WikiLeaks founder married lawyer Stella Moris at his home of three years—London's high-security Belmarsh Prison—in a small ceremony that included the happy couple of seven years, their two young children, Assange's father and brother, two guards, and two official witnesses, reports the BBC. It's not clear what the groom wore, but Moris, 38, emerged from the nuptials in a dress designed by Assange supporter Dame Vivienne Westwood, telling those assembled outside the detention center that her husband's incarceration was "cruel and inhuman."

The New York Times reports that Moris also sported a veil with the words "relentless," "valiant," and "free enduring love" imprinted on it. "I am very happy and very sad," Moris described her mixed feelings of the day. "I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here." She added: "The love we have for each other carries us through. He's the most amazing person." Moris elaborated more on their relationship in an essay in the Guardian published Wednesday. "This is not a prison wedding, it is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls," she wrote.

WikiLeaks' Twitter account posted video of Moris cutting into the couple's wedding cake outside the prison. The Times notes it's not clear if Assange, 50, and Moris were permitted to have time together alone after the ceremony. Moris did note in her essay that they weren't allowed to take a wedding photo together, due to supposed security risks, which she called "absurd." The couple received the OK to marry last year as he awaits extradition to the US on espionage charges, which Assange says he'll continue to fight, despite the UK's Supreme Court rejecting his latest appeal just last week. (Read more Julian Assange stories.)