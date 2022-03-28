Timothee Chalamet Shows Up to Oscars Shirtless, Kristen Stewart in Shorts

(Newser)
–
Timothee Chalamet showed up shirtless, Kristen Stewart showed up in shorts, and a bunch of other Academy Awards attendees showed up looking just as glamorous as one might expect to walk the Oscars red carpet Sunday night. Scroll through our gallery for some of the looks selected by USA Today and People as best-dressed, or check out (also in the gallery) what Vulture and Cosmopolitan deemed some of the not-as-great, or downright weirdest, looks:
- Chalamet and Stewart: "The two flippy-hair goth girlies showed up to the Academy Awards looking like magicians on holiday," writes Rebecca Alter at Vulture. "Do you understand what a flex it is to show up under-dressed for the event and still be the hottest one in the room?"
- Tracee Ellis Ross: "Tracee, what happened here?" write Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez at Cosmo. "Is this some sort of sly Disney branding exercise? Because we love you, but the mouse ears aren’t working."
- Maggie Gyllenhaal: "We think she’s always at her best when her style is off the beaten path, so this really appealed to us," Tom and Lorenzo write of her "striking and totally weird Schiaparelli look."
- Billie Eilish: "This enormous pile of Gucci looks like a bad mood in dress form and while we don’t think it’s particularly pretty or glam, we respect it for giving the distinct impression that it doesn’t care what anyone thinks of it," write Tom and Lorenzo.
- Jessica Chastain: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye star and Best Actress nominee stayed true to her character’s exuberant, drag queen-adjacent style in this colorful, flamboyant Gucci gown," Tom and Lorenzo write. "We loved it for being such a bold, borderline tacky choice."
