Timothee Chalamet Shows Up to Oscars Shirtless, Kristen Stewart in Shorts

(Newser) – Timothee Chalamet showed up shirtless, Kristen Stewart showed up in shorts, and a bunch of other Academy Awards attendees showed up looking just as glamorous as one might expect to walk the Oscars red carpet Sunday night. Scroll through our gallery for some of the looks selected by USA Today and People as best-dressed, or check out (also in the gallery) what Vulture and Cosmopolitan deemed some of the not-as-great, or downright weirdest, looks:

Chalamet and Stewart: "The two flippy-hair goth girlies showed up to the Academy Awards looking like magicians on holiday," writes Rebecca Alter at Vulture. "Do you understand what a flex it is to show up under-dressed for the event and still be the hottest one in the room?"