Man Injured in Sacramento Mass Shooting Arrested

(Newser) – A second suspect arrested Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official tells the AP. Smiley Martin, 27, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire in California's capital. Authorities are trying to determine whether the weapon seen in the video was used in the shooting, said the official, who was briefed on the investigation but could not discuss details publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe the brothers possessed stolen guns and are working to review financial documents, call records, and social media messages to determine how and when they procured weapons, the official said. Authorities have searched several locations in connection with the shooting and the firearms investigation. More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday near the state Capitol, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. Martin was among the 12 people wounded. Police on Monday announced the arrest of his brother, Dandrae Martin, 26.

Smiley Martin will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun when his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, a police statement said. A stolen handgun found at the crime scene had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire. Smiley Martin was found at the crime scene and taken to a hospital, police said. "Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues," the statement said.