Suspect Arrested in Sacramento Mass Shooting

(Newser) – Police in Sacramento say a "related suspect" has been arrested in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in the California city's history. Police said Monday that Dandre Martin, 26, was arrested and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearms possession, the Sacramento Bee reports. Six people—three women and three men—were killed and 12 others injured in the shooting early Sunday in a crowded downtown district packed with bars and restaurants.

Police said Sunday that the shooting, which followed a large fight around 2am, involved at least two shooters. It's not clear how many suspects are still at large. "As the investigation progressed, Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives served search warrants at three residences in the area," police said in a statement Monday. “During the execution of the search warrants, at least one handgun was recovered.” Police say at least 100 shots were fired during the incident.

"The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here," Police Chief Kathy Lester said during a news conference, per the AP. "We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy." KTLA reports that the Sacramento County coroner identified the three slain women as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three male victims were named as Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.