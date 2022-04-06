Neflix Introduces New Category After SNL Joke

(Newser) – Pete Davidson hasn't got a trip to space to brag about—but inspiring a new Netflix category may be an even rarer achievement. Netflix has introduced a new category, "Short-Ass Movies," in response to a Saturday Night Live skit, reports NBC. In the musical sketch, Davidson rapped, "But night after night, there's only one kind of movie I'm always looking for, and that's a short-ass movie. A really short movie, like at most an hour 40."

"Three hours, 47 minutes? Bro, you must be crazy. No thanks, I'mma watch a short-ass movie like Driving Miss Daisy," Davidson said, per Entertainment Weekly. "Good idea," Netflix tweeted, sharing a link to the new category, which includes flicks like Zoolander, First Blood, and Lady Bird, none of them longer than 100 minutes. Netflix hasn't said whether the new category will be a permanent addition. (Read more Netflix stories.)