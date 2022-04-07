(Newser) – A science experiment gone awry has left a 12-year-old in North Texas injured and a teacher out of a job. CBS News reports that the 37-year-old science instructor, who hasn't been named, resigned after a Friday incident at Granbury Middle School, in which authorities say she placed hand sanitizer in the boy's hands and then set it on fire. Parents tell CBS 11 that the class finished a test early that day, and so the teacher asked students if they wanted to see something "cool." That's when she doused both of the child's hands in sanitizer and ignited the liquid—an experiment that had apparently been carried out multiple times before, per NBC 5.

"It looks like every class that day had a group of students volunteer to do it," Lt. Russell Grizzard with the Granbury Police Department says. "There was also another classroom that was doing that same thing where there was no incident." Grizzard says the injured student was first taken to a local children's hospital, then transferred to a burn center in Dallas. Police say the boy may have suffered third-degree burns, though they haven't been able to confirm that's the case.

In a Friday tweet, the Granbury Independent School District would only say that the student "is receiving medical care," adding in a follow-up post on Tuesday that the teacher involved had resigned and "is no longer an employee of the school district." The district said that law enforcement is now conducting an investigation, with CBS 11 noting that "suggests it is possible the former teacher could face criminal charges." (Read more middle school stories.)