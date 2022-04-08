Newlyweds Found Dead, and Groom's Brother Is Missing

(Newser) – Virginia Beach police are on the lookout for an "endangered" man who may have been living with his newlywed brother and sister-in-law, who were found dead in their apartment on Monday. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, had been shot to death, according to a Tuesday release, which notes "the case does not appear to be domestic related." Police have not named any suspects or possible motives in the double homicide. On Wednesday, however, they announced Talon's brother, Collin Rodgers, may have been temporarily living with the couple, who'd been married only a few weeks. The 20-year-old is missing, per WVEC.

He was last seen at his parents' home in Yorktown, Va., on March 27, per People. A woman who lives in the unit above the couple at the Thalia Gardens Apartments and Townhomes off Bonney Road—apparently the same person who called 911 after friends of the couple became concerned for their wellbeing—told WVEC that she heard loud noises on March 30. A man who lives in the unit beside the couple similarly told the Virginian-Pilot that he heard "a couple of loud bangs" on March 30 or 31. "It was the middle of the night" and "I had my headset on," he said. "I couldn't really tell if it was close or far away."

"Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance, Rodgers is considered endangered," according to Wednesday's release. It describes Collin as 5'9, 140 pounds, with dark blond hair, brown eyes, and tattoos of a snake and blue Pokémon on his collarbone. He also has a large tattoo on his forearm. Police say he may be driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon with the Virginia license plate 4871XH.