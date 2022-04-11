(Newser) – If it feels like you've been hearing about tornadoes a lot lately, there's good reason. The National Weather Service says the US logged 218 in March, a record high for the month. The previous mark was 192 in March 2017. As ABC News reports, many of the 2022 tornadoes came in the final days of the month. A powerful storm system on March 30, for example, resulted in dozens of tornadoes throughout the South and Midwest. Meanwhile, new storm systems have regions in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana on watch over the next few days. (In DC, a meteorologist called his children live on air to warn them of a potential tornado.)