FDNY: 13 Injured in NYC Subway Shooting

(Newser) – (This summary has been updated throughout with new details.) Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources tell the AP. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed. According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

That jibes with what a witness identified only as Clair tells the New York Post. First came rounds of gunfire. "There was like, lots of them. I don't even know how many," she says. Then she saw a man in an orange vest and gas mask drop "some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top," she tells the newspaper. "I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn't like pay too much attention. You know? You've got the orange on." Details were still developing, and the FBI is investigating, notes the Washington Post.