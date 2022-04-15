(Newser) – A young woman is lucky to be alive and a man is in custody after allegedly running her over, multiple times, in a vicious road-rage incident in New Jersey. Witnesses tell NBC New York it started during Tuesday morning's rush hour, when a man backing up on a one-way street in Elizabeth to avoid a traffic jam crashed into the victim's car in an intersection. The man, IDed by the Union County Prosecutor's Office as 56-year-old Vincent Jean, is said to have gotten upset at the accident—and at the woman—who started taking pictures of his car as he tried to leave the scene. He allegedly began chasing her in his car.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor's house shows a car driving up onto a lawn, where the woman was standing, chasing her until she falls. Jean is accused of then driving over the victim, then backing up and intentionally running over her again, then fleeing. Prosecutors say police found the woman "lying on the front lawn of a residence ... suffering from numerous severe injuries." Although she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, a rep from Elizabeth City Hall says she's now in stable condition, per CNN. "How could you do a thing like this?" the homeowner whose camera caught the incident tells NBC. "It was a fender bender, that's all."

As for Jean, police say they found him later that morning, sitting a few miles from the scene of the accident in his damaged SUV. Jean—who's been charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and various other charges—is in custody at the Union County Jail and is next set to appear in court on Tuesday, per the UCPO. He faces up to 20 years behind bars on the attempted murder charge, with shorter sentences possible for the other charges. Anyone with any further information about the incident is asked to call 908-358-9675.