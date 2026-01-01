China Outraged by Demolition of Panama Monument

China has condemned the demolition of a monument honoring the Chinese community in Panama, the latest development as the Trump administration pushes for the Central American nation to distance itself from Beijing. Panama's president echoed the condemnation, blaming local authorities and pledging that the monument would be rebuilt, the AP reports.

Videos circulated on social media earlier this week showing large excavators tearing down the monument, which commemorated 150 years of Chinese presence in Panama and Chinese migrants who helped build railroads and the Panama Canal.