This Is the Best Movie Sequel Ever

(Newser)
–
Vulture is out with a "best movies" list that has an interesting twist for movie buffs. It's a list of the 101 best sequels of all time. Yes, sequels have a bad reputation these days as unimaginative offerings designed solely to rake in cash for a franchise. But in the right hands, a sequel can be masterful on its own while honoring the original. The No. 1 film on the list, for example, is Mad Max: Fury Road. It's "a testament to the way a series can stay true to its creative essence while also being malleable, capable of growing and taking unexpected turns as a living creation." Here are the top 10 sequels on the list:
- Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015)
- The Godfather II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)
- Through the Olive Trees (Abbas Kiarostami, 1994)
- Creed (Ryan Coogler, 2015)
- Aliens (James Cameron, 1986)
- Bride of Frankenstein (James Whale, 1935)
- Blade II (Guillermo del Toro, 2002)
- 35 Up (Michael Apted, 1992)
- Three Colors: Red (Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1994)
- Babe: Pig in the City (George Miller, 1998)
Check out the full list
of 101 movies from Vulture
, including the rationale for why each made the cut, and guidelines on what counted as a sequel for the rankings. (Read more movies
stories.)