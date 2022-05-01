This Is the Best Movie Sequel Ever

'Vulture' ranks them all, with 'Mad Max: Fury Road' landing on top
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 1, 2022 10:32 AM CDT
10 Best Movie Sequels Ever
This photo released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tom Hardy in a scene from, “Mad Max: Fury Road."   (Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

(Newser) Vulture is out with a "best movies" list that has an interesting twist for movie buffs. It's a list of the 101 best sequels of all time. Yes, sequels have a bad reputation these days as unimaginative offerings designed solely to rake in cash for a franchise. But in the right hands, a sequel can be masterful on its own while honoring the original. The No. 1 film on the list, for example, is Mad Max: Fury Road. It's "a testament to the way a series can stay true to its creative essence while also being malleable, capable of growing and taking unexpected turns as a living creation." Here are the top 10 sequels on the list:

  1. Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015)
  2. The Godfather II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)
  3. Through the Olive Trees (Abbas Kiarostami, 1994)
  4. Creed (Ryan Coogler, 2015)
  5. Aliens (James Cameron, 1986)
  6. Bride of Frankenstein (James Whale, 1935)
  7. Blade II (Guillermo del Toro, 2002)
  8. 35 Up (Michael Apted, 1992)
  9. Three Colors: Red (Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1994)
  10. Babe: Pig in the City (George Miller, 1998)
Check out the full list of 101 movies from Vulture, including the rationale for why each made the cut, and guidelines on what counted as a sequel for the rankings. (Read more movies stories.)

