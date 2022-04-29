Surprise Catch in Drug Sting: Premier of British Territory

(Newser) – The premier of the British Virgin Islands complained to a DEA informant posing as a Mexican drug cartel member that the "British didn't pay him much," according to a criminal affidavit filed in Florida. Premier Andrew Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard, chief of the Caribbean territory's port authority, were arrested in Miami Thursday after a sting operation, the Guardian reports. Fahie allegedly asked for an upfront payment of $500,000 in return for allowing cocaine from Colombia to be stored in the territory on its way to the US, reports the New York Times. The island group is east of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Authorities say Fahie and Maynard were arrested at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, CNN reports. They face federal charges of conspiring to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money. According to the affidavit, the DEA source met "a group of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives" in October who said they could introduce him to senior members of the British Virgin Islands government. The affidavit states that Fahie and Maynard offered to allow cocaine through BVI ports in return for an upfront payment of $500,000 for Fahie and $200,000 for Maynard, plus 12% of the estimated sale price in Miami.

Fahie and Maynard were separately taken to a private jet at the Miami airport where they were shown $700,000 in cash, the affidavit states. They were arrested after leaving the aircraft. Fahie is the elected leader of the British territory's government. Liz Truss, Britain's foreign secretary, says she is "appalled" by the allegations, the BBC reports. John Rankin, the territory's British-appointed governor, confirmed the arrests. "I realize this will be shocking news for people in the territory," he said in a statement. "And I would call for calm at this time.” (Read more drug trafficking stories.)