(Newser) – Arizona last carried out an execution in 2014, but it's set to put two men to death within the next five weeks. Clarence Dixon is scheduled to be executed May 11 by lethal injection; how Frank Atwood will die remains a question mark. The Guardian reports that, like Dixon, Atwood has his choice of lethal injection or cyanide gas, and it's that latter option—used by the Nazis to murder Jews during the Holocaust—that has everyone from Atwood's lawyers to the ACLU shuddering. "Cyanide is as bad as everybody thinks it is—there's a reason the Nazis used it: It's a horrific way to die," says Joseph Perkovich of Atwood’s legal team, noting they'll be trying to convince Atwood to go in the other direction ahead of his May 19 decision deadline.

The ACLU has gone so far as to sue, doing so on behalf of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix in an attempt to block the state's department of corrections from using the lethal gas. "Under no circumstances should the same method of execution used to murder over 1 million people, including Jews, during the Holocaust be used in the execution of people on death row," said an ACLU in a statement quoted by FOX 10 Phoenix.

But Perkovich says Atwood, whose mother was a Jew who fled Austria in 1939, is in a tough spot: Perkovich claims being strapped to the gurney to carry out the lethal injection would cause "agonizing" pain for his client due to the severe spine degeneration he suffers from. As such, Atwood's lawyers have taken the step of requesting that death by firing squad be made an option; they describe it as "a simple and inexpensive method used since the invention of firearms," per AZ Central. Arizona is the only state with an operational gas chamber, though it hasn't been used since the 1990s, during which one inmate experienced "agonizing choking and gagging" during the 18 minutes it took him to die, per the Guardian. Atwood, 65, was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. (Read more cyanide gas stories.)