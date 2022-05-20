(Newser) – End-of-year tomfoolery at a Texas high school was supposed to involve nothing more than harmless sticky notes. But the high jinks got out of hand, leading to the school's closure for two days due to vandalism. According to the Frisco Independent School District, a "small group of students" at Frisco's Memorial High School had received the OK to carry out their antics, which involved using Post-its "on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus," reports KDFW. What went down instead, per CBS Dallas-Fort Worth: a "senior prank gone wrong," with paint splattered everywhere, fire extinguishers set off, toilet paper hung from the ceilings, and yes, Post-it notes scattered around the building.

Security cameras were also covered in plastic. "The situation devolved rapidly," the district said in a statement, noting that police and firefighters had to be called in to get things under control. Meanwhile, video of what transpired found its way onto social media. "Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus, and more," administrators noted, per KDFW. "Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned." They added that the students who carried out the vandalism—i.e., likely their parents—will be on the hook for the bill to clean up the mess.

In a letter from the school's principal, parents were informed of the "significant vandalism" and told the school would be shuttered both Thursday and Friday—the last two days of school—due to "air quality issues," per the Frisco Enterprise. "They canceled school because of everything that happened," one student tells KDFW. "It's not cool. It's just sad." The district notes it's coordinating with the cops to track down the responsible individuals, who could face criminal charges. (Read more vandalism stories.)