The dream team of Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are getting together again for a revival of their popular Fox sitcom, Married With Children—this time in cartoon format. Sources tell Deadline the animated reboot "is being pitched to networks and streamers and is getting strong interest," and that all four of its main stars are on board to do the voice-overs. The new version is being written by Alex Carter, an executive producer for Family Guy, and will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, which has been working on the latest incarnation for more than a year.

Sony also owns and distributes the original series, which ran from 1987 to 1997 and centered on the lives of the crass Bundy family in Chicago. (And yes, you'll still get to hear Frank Sinatra's "Love and Marriage," one of the original show's signature elements, in the new version). "The show was critically derided throughout its run but was a hit for the then-fledgling" Fox network, notes The Hollywood Reporter. It's not clear yet where the animated series will end up, but Deadline speculates Fox, Peacock, or Hulu are all "logical destinations."