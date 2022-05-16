College Grads, Here Are the Best Places to Start a Career

(Newser) – It's graduation season, which means young adults are now earnestly seeking their first post-college jobs. WalletHub wanted to see which locations offer the best potential for jump-starting one's career, so the site looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining two dozen-plus metrics in two main categories: professional opportunities, which includes such factors as the availability of entry-level jobs, a city's unemployment rate, and job satisfaction; and quality of life, which looks at things like commuting time, median annual income, and how long the average workweek is. Salt Lake City emerged as the No. 1 pick, with North Las Vegas bringing up the rear. Read on for the top 10 best and worst cities to consider once you've hung your diploma on the wall:



Best Cities

Salt Lake City Orlando, Fla. Atlanta Austin, Texas Seattle Boise, Idaho Miami (No. 1 in "Professional Opportunities" category) Tampa, Fla. Portland, Maine Columbia, SC

Anchorage, Alaska Long Beach, Calif. Pembroke Pines, Fla. Newark, NJ Casper, Wyo. Detroit Santa Clarita, Calif. New York Shreveport, La. North Las Vegas, Nev.