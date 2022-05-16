(Newser) – The phrase "great replacement" has been in wide circulation in the media since Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo because authorities say the suspected gunman embraced it in a 180-page racist screed posted online before the attack. Lots of outlets are providing primers:

Definition: One hard-core version has been circulating for years on the fringes of the far right. "The theory posits that nonwhite immigrants are trying to replace white, native-born citizens in the US and Europe by flooding into those countries and having more children than the native population," per Vice. "Many adherents of this false, racist theory claim it's being orchestrated by a secret cabal of wealthy elites—often Jews." In its own primer, NPR notes that white supremacists in Charlottesville chanted, "The Jews will not replace us" in 2017.

2nd version: Vice also reports that a similar version has emerged in more mainstream circles on the right. "There's what you could call a partisan variation of the great replacement theory, a partisan argument that sounds similar but isn't quite the same, that Democrats are letting in migrants to become Democratic voters and control the country that way," Mark Pitcavage of the Anti-Defamation League tells the outlet. "And then there's the broad great replacement argument itself, which basically is that nonwhites are coming in to replace whites. That's the one that's most connected to white supremacy and the most problematic."