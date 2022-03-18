 
X

After College, Young People Hope to Move Here

Seattle is most desired location, besting New York and Los Angeles in survey
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 18, 2022 12:41 PM CDT
After College, Young People Hope to Move Here
The Space Needle and the Seattle skyline are shown against a cloudy sky, April 30, 2020, as seen from Kerry Park.   (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(Newser) – Americans' top post-college destination isn't New York or Los Angeles. It's Seattle, according to a list of the most desired locations of college students after graduation, complied by Axios and The Generation Lab as part of their Next Cities Index. The Emerald City was the overall winner, being the top choice of men ages 18 to 24 and the second choice of women, per CNBC. (The women's No. 1 pick was New York City.) Men and women actually had the same top six choices, but in different orders. The top 10 cities overall:

  1. Seattle
  2. New York
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Denver
  5. Boston
  6. Chicago
  7. Washington
  8. Phoenix
  9. Colorado Springs
  10. Austin
Check out the full list here, or see the US cities with the brightest prospects for job seekers here. (Read more college students stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X