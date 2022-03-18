After College, Young People Hope to Move Here

(Newser) – Americans' top post-college destination isn't New York or Los Angeles. It's Seattle, according to a list of the most desired locations of college students after graduation, complied by Axios and The Generation Lab as part of their Next Cities Index. The Emerald City was the overall winner, being the top choice of men ages 18 to 24 and the second choice of women, per CNBC. (The women's No. 1 pick was New York City.) Men and women actually had the same top six choices, but in different orders. The top 10 cities overall:

Seattle New York Los Angeles Denver Boston Chicago Washington Phoenix Colorado Springs Austin