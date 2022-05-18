Verizon Is Raising Its Prices

(Newser) – If you're a Verizon customer, get ready to see a (slightly) higher number on your bill. The US' largest wireless carrier is raising prices for the first time in two years, a move that comes two weeks after AT&T made a similar announcement, Bloomberg reports. While plan pricing will remain the same for typical consumers, starting in June, administrative charges on monthly bills will go up by $1.35 per voice line to a total of $3.30, Fox Business reports. (Data-only lines are not impacted.) In addition, business customers will see their basic service plan rate increase by 98 cents, and will be assessed an "economic adjustment charge" of $2.20 each month starting in June.

"From time to time, we review and make adjustments to fees to defray some of Verizon's administrative and telco expenses and costs of complying with regulatory requirements," a Verizon spokesperson says. "This is not a price plan increase." Media outlets note that both Verizon and AT&T, like other companies, are trying to figure out ways to deal with sky-high inflation. "We work every day to maintain competitive prices for our business customers—often by absorbing increases that we incur," the spokesperson adds. "The current economic conditions impacting businesses worldwide continue to mount and despite our best efforts to mitigate further impact, we intend to offset a portion of these costs." (Read more Verizon stories.)