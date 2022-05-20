Reporter Hit by '95MPH Line Drive' Is Recovering

Kelsey Wingert was hit in the head while covering Colorado Rockies game
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 20, 2022 7:32 AM CDT
Reporter Hit by '95MPH Line Drive' Is Recovering
Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(Newser) – Colorado Rockies TV reporter Kelsey Wingert says she is recovering after a foul ball hit her in the head during Monday's game in Denver. "I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head," she tweeted Wednesday night, sharing a photo of her stitches. The 29-year-old, who works for AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, was in the first-base camera well when the foul ball hit by the San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning struck her in the forehead, USA Today reports. Wingert says she was treated in the hospital for five hours, reports People.

"I had CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God," she tweeted. "I received internal & external stitches." She says she has been treated "like family" by the Rockies and AT&T Sportsnet, whose general manager David Woodman and his wife, Paula, were by her side in the hospital. "I'm very lucky it wasn’t worse," Wingert says. "It was just really scary and bummed me out given the circumstances." She says doctors hope the scar won't be too bad when she gets married next month. USA Today reports that Wingert suffered a fractured eye socket in 2018 when she was hit by a foul ball while covering the Atlanta Braves. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)

