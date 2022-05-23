(Newser) – That a diplomat in Geneva condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine isn't a surprise. That the diplomat is from Russia most certainly is. Boris Bondarev, described by the New York Times as a mid-level diplomat who has worked for Russia's Foreign Ministry for two decades, publicly issued a scathing resignation letter on Monday:

"For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year," wrote the 41-year-old Bondarev, referring to the launch of the invasion.

"The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine and in fact against the entire Western world is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia."