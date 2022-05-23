(Newser) – Kellyanne Conway has a new book coming out this week, and one of the people she goes after most is the one she lives with. "I had two men in my life," Conway writes in Here's the Deal, due out from Simon and Schuster on Tuesday, per Axios. "One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn't George Conway. It was Donald Trump." More from her upcoming tome:

Domestic not-bliss: Kellyanne Conway notes she'd often come home from a hard day at the office and set to work on household tasks, all while her spouse was "tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me." She calls his actions "sneaky, almost sinister."

Online distraction: She also takes a jab at her husband's Twitter account, the medium of choice where most of his anti-Trump attacks transpired, and which she likens to another woman in sucking up much of George's attention. "[H]e has sent 100K tweets," Conway writes. "We know what he thinks. Time for me to talk."

State of their marriage: There's a pang of pessimism, per the Washington Post. "Democracy will survive. America will survive. George and I may not survive," Conway writes, adding that Ivanka Trump once left her recommendations for a marriage counselor. "We never went," Conway writes.

There's a pang of pessimism, per the Washington Post. "Democracy will survive. America will survive. George and I may not survive," Conway writes, adding that Ivanka Trump once left her recommendations for a marriage counselor. "We never went," Conway writes. On Jared Kushner: George isn't the only object of Kellyanne's ire within the memoir's pages. The Hill notes Trump's son-in-law also takes some hits, with Conway calling the former senior White House adviser "shrewd and calculating" and "a man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries." She adds "there was no subject he considered beyond his expertise," and that even if Martians attacked our planet, Kushner would have "happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio." And: "No matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, he was unlikely to be held accountable."