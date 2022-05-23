(Newser) – The murder of one of the best cyclists in the nation, if not the world, shocked the riding community earlier this month in Texas. Now, authorities say a love triangle is at the heart of the killing of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson. Coverage:

Suspect: Police and federal agents accuse Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of fatally shooting Wilson on May 11, reports the Austin American-Statesman. Armstrong, a fellow cyclist, remains at large. Vermont native Wilson had been in town for a race and was staying at a friend's house in Austin when she was killed.