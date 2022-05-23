(Newser)
–
The murder of one of the best cyclists in the nation, if not the world, shocked the riding community earlier this month in Texas. Now, authorities say a love triangle is at the heart of the killing of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson. Coverage:
- Suspect: Police and federal agents accuse Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of fatally shooting Wilson on May 11, reports the Austin American-Statesman. Armstrong, a fellow cyclist, remains at large. Vermont native Wilson had been in town for a race and was staying at a friend's house in Austin when she was killed.
- Motive: Authorities say it boils down to jealousy. Police say both women were at times romantically involved with a third professional cyclist, Colin Strickland, per the New York Times. Strickland told authorities that when he and longtime girlfriend Armstrong broke up in October, he became romantically involved with Wilson during that split. However, he says he soon ended things romantically with Wilson and got back together with Armstrong.
- An outing: Authorities say that Armstrong knew Strickland and Wilson had spent the day together on May 11 and that she drove to the home where Wilson was staying to confront her. Surveillance video shows a vehicle at the residence similar to one Armstrong owns, according to a police affidavit. Wilson was shot multiple times, and police say the gun appears to be one that Strickland bought for Armstrong months ago.
- Remorse: "There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime," Strickland says in a statement to the American-Statesman. "I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable tragedy." He says he and Wilson maintained a platonic and professional relationship after their romance ended. Both were stars in what's known as gravel cycling, which the Times describes as a mix of mountain biking and road cycling. He called Wilson "the best female cyclist in the United States and possibly the world."
- Fugitive: The US Marshals Service has put out a wanted poster for Armstrong.
(Read more murder
stories.)