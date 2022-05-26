Don McLean Pulls Out of NRA Concert

(Newser) – Following the unimaginable massacre at a Texas elementary school, Don McLean has pulled out of his planned performance at the National Rifle Association's Texas convention this weekend. "In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," the "American Pie" singer said in a statement, per TMZ. "I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation."

The NRA is billing this weekend as its biggest show of the year, with speeches from Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Ted Cruz and a massive amount of guns and related equipment for sale, Variety reports. Saturday night's concert, which the NRA has dubbed "Grand Ole Night of Freedom," was also set to feature musicians Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, former Restless Heart lead singer Larry Stewart, Jacob Bryant, and T. Graham Brown. As of Wednesday night, reps for Greenwood, Gatlin, and Brown confirmed they will still perform; Stewart and Bryant had not made announcements either way.