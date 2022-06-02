A Woman Is Leading US Military Service for First Time

(Newser) – For the first time, one of the US military services is being led by a woman. Admiral Linda Fagan took control of the Coast Guard on Wednesday, reports ABC News. Fagan, who became the service's first female admiral last year, previously served as second in command, per Military.com. "It's about time," President Biden said in remarks at the ceremony. Fagan, for her part, said she was "immensely grateful to the many players that paved the way" for the milestone.

The New York Times described it as the shattering of "one of the last glass ceilings in the military." Its profile notes that Fagan graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1985, part of what was only the sixth class to include women. Despite the honor, Fagan won't technically be part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As Military.com notes, the Coast Guard leader is considered a "de factor" member of that group and is without full voting rights. Among those watching the honors on Wednesday: Fagan's daughter, Aileen, who is a Coast Guard lieutenant.