Girl, 10, Charged With Murder in Florida

(Newser) – Over Memorial Day weekend, a fistfight broke out between two women in Florida, and one of the women was fatally shot. Now, the 10-year-old daughter of the other woman has been charged with the murder, WESH 2 reports. Police say Lakrisha S. Isaac, 31, punched Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, during a barbecue at their Orlando apartment complex, and Rodgers punched her back. Then Isaac allegedly handed her purse to her daughter, and the girl pulled a gun out of it and fired two rounds at Rodgers, police say.

Rodgers' boyfriend told police he heard the girl yell, "She shouldn’t have hit my momma." He says Isaac was intoxicated when she approached Rodgers about some dispute between the two, and that he tried to break up the ensuing fight, ClickOrlando reports. After Rodgers was shot, he tried to help her, but he says Isaac took the gun from her daughter and pointed it at him. Isaac has also been charged, with manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a gun, negligent storage of a gun, and neglect of a child. The state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties calls the case "one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career," Fox 35 reports. (In Orlando this month, a man was fatally shot by his 2-year-old child.)