Armed Person Shot Dead at Summer Sports Camp

(Newser) – Police in Duncanville, Texas, say no children were harmed when an armed person was shot dead in an exchange of fire with officers at a building hosting a day camp Monday morning. Police in the city just outside Dallas say more than 150 children were at the summer sports camp in the Duncanville Fieldhouse around 8:40am when police received calls about a person with a gun inside the building, NBC reports. Duncanville police spokesperson Michelle Arias said officers, who arrived within two minutes, "located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject."

"The subject was struck and officers provided first aid," Arias told reporters. "The suspect was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased." Police say many details remain unclear, including whether the gunman was targeting anybody at the fieldhouse. Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon tells WFAA that the officers recently underwent active shooter training. "Our officers did not hesitate," the mayor says. "They did what they were trained to do and saved lives."

The campers were taken to a recreation center for their parents to collect them. Donna Pearson, whose brother is one of the coaches running the camp, tells Fox 4 that he called her soon after she dropped her child off. "He said that the kids were okay," Pearson says. "They went into active protective mode and staff and kids were fine," (Read more Texas stories.)