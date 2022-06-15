(Newser) – Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed toward the general election in Pennsylvania, where the Republican celebrity doctor will face off for a Senate seat against the state's Democratic lieutenant governor, John Fetterman. But behind the scenes, Oz, 62, is in a multimillion-dollar inheritance fight with one of his siblings that's playing out both here in the US and in Turkey. Insider reports that new court papers filed in Manhattan reveal Oz is battling sister Nazlim Oz, who lives in Istanbul, after she originally filed a 2020 lawsuit, which is still ongoing, against him. In that complaint, she accuses her brother of not handing over the $15,000 a month she says is her share from a rental property in New York City once owned by their father, who died in early 2019.

Dr. Oz and another sister, Seval Oz, are now pushing back on that in their own suit, claiming Nazlim Oz started stealing money from their father in late 2018 as he was on his deathbed by forging his signature and then stashing millions in overseas accounts. Dr. Oz says a Turkish forgery expert has backed up those claims. As for the $15,000 a month Nazlim Oz says she's entitled to, Dr. Oz says in his complaint she has offered no evidence she was ever paid that rental income when their father was alive.

Dr. Oz wants the rental property issue tabled until all inheritance issues are settled. His lawyer says a judge will next set a date for oral arguments regarding Dr. Oz's lawsuit. This isn't the first time Dr. Oz has had a beef with that sister. A July 2019 article in the Turkish paper Daily Sabah reported that the doctor filed a complaint that month against Nazlim Oz, claiming his sister had psychological issues and had tried to stab him. (Read more Mehmet Oz stories.)