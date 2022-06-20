John Hinckley Jr.: It's 'Kind of Scary' in America

(Newser) – John Hinckley Jr. is a free man, no strings attached. The man who shot Ronald Reagan is now living in Virginia and trying to get a music career going (listen to a song here), and he just gave an interview to Input magazine. Some snippets:

Next topic: Hinckley seems to bristle when the interviewer switches from music to ask about the shooting. "You know, a lot of the interviewers, they do this," Hinckley says. "They say, 'Oh, we'll just talk about the music.' And they veer off into things from the past, and I'm trying not to do that. I'm trying to not dwell on the past." But in regard to the shooting, does he feel redeemed? "I'm not sure if 'redeemed' is the right word."