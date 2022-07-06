Richmond Police: We Thwarted July 4 Shooting Plot

Details are scarce, but police say they received a tip
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 6, 2022 10:19 AM CDT
Police: July 4 Mass Shooting Was Planned for Richmond
Skyline of Richmond, Va.   (Getty Images/SeanPavonePhoto)

(Newser) – Details are scarce, but in this case, that's a good thing. Police in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday said a mass shooting was planned for their city on July 4, but that they fielded a tip that allowed them to thwart the plot. The AP reports that tip led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns, per police, who didn't specify an intended target. WTVR reports Police Chief Gerald Smith will hold a news conference Wednesday at 2pm ET. Newser will update this file with any relevant info he provides. (Read more Richmond stories.)

