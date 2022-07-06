Police: July 4 Mass Shooting Was Planned for Richmond

(Newser) – Details are scarce, but in this case, that's a good thing. Police in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday said a mass shooting was planned for their city on July 4, but that they fielded a tip that allowed them to thwart the plot. The AP reports that tip led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns, per police, who didn't specify an intended target. WTVR reports Police Chief Gerald Smith will hold a news conference Wednesday at 2pm ET. Newser will update this file with any relevant info he provides. (Read more Richmond stories.)