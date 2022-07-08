(Newser) – Envelopes sent to every Republican member of the Ohio Senate marked what state Sen. Jay Hottinger on Thursday called "just another crappy day" in politics. Inside were feces. "It's gross and stupid, immaturity at its highest level," Hottinger, R-Newark, told the Columbus Dispatch. None of the packages, sent from Cleveland almost a week earlier, actually reached the 25 senators, listed here. Most were intercepted by the Statehouse post office, while a few were intercepted at post offices in Cleveland and Akron, per WEWS. Ohio Senate spokesperson John Fortney said the feces were assumed to be human.

He said it did not appear that Ohio's House Republicans were mailed similar envelopes, but noted the lawmakers were advised to use caution when opening mail at home. "I'm really angry about it," Fortney added, per WEWS, and he made that perfectly clear in subsequent comments. Those responsible "are a bunch of little scared, little cowards that wouldn't say s--- or a thing to you face-to-face," he said. "They should've just sent a selfie, because it's the same thing," he continued, per the Dispatch. "I’d be more than happy to explain it to them in a parking lot or cornfield of their choice," he added, apparently suggesting a fight.

Fortney told Newsweek that the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified and "the safety of all 33 members of the Senate, their staff, and statehouse employees remains a priority." The US Postal Inspection Service is investigating amid speculation about motive. "Some lawmakers reportedly suggested that the deliveries were timed to coincide with Ohio's six-week abortion ban going into effect following the US Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade," per Newsweek. WEWS reports there was no mention of abortion in the envelopes, nor was there a reference to gun rights, another controversial topic. (Read more feces stories.)