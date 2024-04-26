Trump Lawyers Try to Undermine David Pecker

Donald Trump's lawyers sought to undermine the credibility of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in court on Friday, but he pushed back "defiantly," according to the New York Times. "I've been truthful to the best of my recollection," he said after a suggestion to the contrary. Friday marked Pecker's fourth day on the stand in Trump's hush-money trial.

Pecker has previously spelled out how his tabloid bought negative stories about Trump to suppress them, as part of a deal he worked out with Trump and Michael Cohen. Trump's lawyers suggested in court on Friday that Pecker didn't do anything out of the ordinary for Trump, reports the AP, but prosecutors refuted that.

"Did you suppress the stories to help a presidential candidate?" prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked him, per the Hill. "Yes I did," Pecker responded. "Is it standard operating procedure for (parent company) AMI to be consulting with a presidential candidate's fixer about amendments to a source agreement?" Steinglass asked. "No," Pecker responded.