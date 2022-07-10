Cipollone Gave Panel 'a Lot of Relevant Information'

(Newser) – After interviewing Pat Cipollone for eight hours behind closed doors, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said his testimony supported accusations about then-President Donald Trump's actions. A spokesman for the committee said the former White House counsel touched on "nearly every major topic" in the investigation, the New York Times reports, and backed up Cassidy Hutchinson's earlier testimony. "This includes information demonstrating Donald Trump's supreme dereliction of duty," Tim Mulvey said Saturday.

Committee members talked about Cipollone's appearance on talk shows Sunday, per NBC News. Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy said on NBC's Meet the Press that although he claimed privilege on some conversations with Trump, Cipollone still provided "a lot of relevant information." He expressed his reservations about some of Trump's actions, she said, including the speech to a crowd outside the White House just before the Capitol was attacked. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on ABC's This Week that the panel heard no contradictions of others' testimony. The committee will present parts of Cipollone's testimony during hearings this week, he said, per the Hill. The panel's next public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.