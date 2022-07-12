Mayor of Resort Town Will Fine Bikini-Wearers

(Newser) – Tourists flock to the resort town of Sorrento, Italy, on the southwestern coast for its picturesque views. The mayor, however, is insisting that they cover up when they do so, reports Travel Weekly. Massimo Coppola has decreed that anyone walking around town in a bikini or without a shirt faces fines of up to about $500, per CNN. Coppola says he acted because the town has seen "malpractice and behaviors that are perceived by the majority of people as contrary to decorum and decency."

Police will apparently give tourists a warning first, and those who don't comply will be fined. Coppola makes the case that having people walk around with little clothing is uncomfortable for locals and for more modest tourists, and he's worried about the city's image, per the UK Times. He warns that the situation, unchecked, will lead to "a deterioration in the quality of life of citizens."