Did You Miss the Supermoon? Don't Worry, We've Got Pics

(Newser) – Did you catch the supermoon? There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting, per the AP. One name for Wednesday's full moon is the buck moon—a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The supermoon on June 14 was known as the strawberry moon because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

If you haven't gotten your fill of variously named full moons, you're in luck. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there will be six more this year, reports CNN: Aug. 11's sturgeon moon; Sept. 10's harvest moon; Oct. 9's hunter moon; Nov. 8's beaver moon; and Dec. 7's cold moon. In the meantime, enjoy pictures from around the world of this week's supermoon in our gallery. Or take a look at the NASA's deepest look into the cosmos yet from the James Webb Telescope.