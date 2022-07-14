The 'Major Outage' on Twitter Is Over

(Newser) – Update: Relax, people—Twitter is back. The social media platform went down for about an hour Thursday morning, but it seemed to have returned for most people by about 9am ET, reports CNBC. The outage affected the entire US, especially in larger cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as in the UK, with Downdetector logging about 54,000 error reports. Twitter hasn't yet commented on what caused the temporary breakdown, but at 9:10am, Twitter Support noted that "we're working to get it back up and running for everyone" still affected. It added: "Thanks for sticking with us"—as if a nation with an online addiction has any other choice. Our original story from earlier this morning follows:

Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for many users on Thursday, the AP reports. Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8:05am ET. The Verge notes the "major outage" is seemingly affecting the Twitter website, as well as the mobile and TweetDeck apps. Meanwhile, Twitter's own status page indicates "all systems operational" and "no incidents reported today." The platform experienced a pair of outages in February that it later blamed on a "technical bug," per the New York Post.