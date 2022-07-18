Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Married

It's a love story 2 decades in the making
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2022 12:00 AM CDT
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Married
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally gotten hitched, two decades after they got engaged the first time (and just a few months after they got engaged the second time). The reunited couple wed over the weekend in Las Vegas. The ceremony "was super, super small. They just wanted to be married so they got married," a source tells People. Lopez later confirmed the story by posting a bunch of photos on her website, TMZ reports.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo wrote in the Sunday post. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing—for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, first got engaged in 2002 before calling off their wedding and ultimately breaking up in 2004. They got back together last year after both of them were married to other people. Between them, they have five kids from those marriages between the ages of 10 and 16; Lopez says they were at the wedding. (Read more Jennifer Lopez stories.)

