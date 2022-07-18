Gunman Kills 3 in Greenwood Park Mall Shooting

(Newser) – A gunman killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, Sunday night, police say. The shooter was also killed; it is believed that a bystander shot him, the Indianapolis Star reports. The mall was closing at 6pm when about 20 shots rang out in the food court. The shooter, an adult male, "had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison says. Two other people were also injured, including a 12-year-old girl with a minor injury to her back, WTHR reports. An unattended backpack was also found in a bathroom near the food court and a bomb squad was called in, but it was later determined to be harmless.

All police have said so far about the three killed and two hurt are that four were females and one was a male. "This has shaken us to our core. This isn't something we've seen in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous," Ison says. Adds the assistant chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, "We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city." Police are calling the armed bystander who shot the gunman, a 22-year-old who owned the handgun legally, a good Samaritan. (Read more Indiana stories.)