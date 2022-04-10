Two Decades Later, Their Engagement Is Back On

(Newser) – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are more than rekindling an old romance—they're engaged. Lopez revealed the news over the weekend in her On the Jlo fan newsletter, reports USA Today. Images showed her admiring a green stone on her ring finger. You can see it via TMZ, too. A rep for Lopez confirmed the engagement to People. The news comes 20 years after the pair first got engaged, though they called it off two years later, in 2004, and never got hitched.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez recently told People. She is 52 and has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony. Affleck is 49 and has three children—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—with ex Jennifer Garner. No word on when the wedding will take place.