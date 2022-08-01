(Newser) – A possible Darwin Awards contender out of Texas: Dallas police say a 26-year-old man died Saturday after shooting a woman in the neck—with said bullet exiting her neck and somehow striking him the leg. His was a fatal wound. Much of the details of the incident, which police say involved Byron Redmon, are unknown. It's unclear why the shooting occurred or whether it was intentional.

The Dallas Morning News reports officers who arrived on the scene at 11:39am saw "a large amount of blood and a blood trail" in front of an apartment in the 2200 block of Medical District. No one was inside. WFAA reports a second 911 call was placed around the same time. Police tweeted, "A call came in at a nearby hospital of a male and a female found outside in a vehicle, with gunshot wounds." Police say they found Redmon and the woman inside. Redmon died at the hospital; the woman was treated and released. (Read more shooting stories.)