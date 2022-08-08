Those Tax Incentives to Buy Electric? There's a Problem

(Newser) – The legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend represents the biggest federal investment in clean energy in history, reports NPR. If adopted by the House later this week, it should bring the US "within shouting distance" of President Biden's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, when compared to 2005 levels, per Axios. Part of the $369 billion investment in climate and energy programs involves tax credits to help people buy electric vehicles, notes the Wall Street Journal. But on that front, a new issue has emerged:

American-made: The legislation has strict language on which EVs would qualify for a tax credit, stipulating that they must be made with American parts and minerals, or sourced from nations with free-trade deals with the US. For example, the credit won't fly if any battery components come from an "entity of concern" by 2024. The idea is for the US to wean itself from supply chains now controlled by China, per E&E Daily.