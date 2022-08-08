Woman Lost House, All Possessions After Heche Crash

(Newser) – Lynne Mishele was at home Friday afternoon with her two dogs and pet tortoise when a Mini Cooper driven by actress Anne Heche plowed into the building. Per CNN, a neighbor said Heche’s car stopped about "two feet away from where [Mishele] was sitting." Firefighters arrived to find Heche’s vehicle engulfed in flames. The 53-year-old was taken to the hospital, where her condition has since been upgraded from critical to stable. Mishele and her pets escaped without physical harm; however, she's still in shock and the house is a total loss, so her friends have stepped in to help.

“Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” friends wrote in a GoFundMe announcement. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone." As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has pulled in more than $80,000 of its $100,000 goal. According to TMZ, police got a warrant to draw a blood sample from Heche, who may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. Earlier on Friday, witnesses saw Heche slam into a residential garage and then drive away. TMZ obtained a bystander photo around that time showing Heche inside her car with what appears to be a liquor bottle in the cupholder. In addition to possible DUI charges, she could face hit-and-run charges. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)