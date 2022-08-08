Woman Lost House, All Possessions After Heche Crash

The accident left Heche hospitalized and destroyed a house
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 8, 2022 4:20 PM CDT
GoFundMe Started for Woman Who Lost Home in Heche Crash
Anne Heche arrives at the 25th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – Lynne Mishele was at home Friday afternoon with her two dogs and pet tortoise when a Mini Cooper driven by actress Anne Heche plowed into the building. Per CNN, a neighbor said Heche’s car stopped about "two feet away from where [Mishele] was sitting." Firefighters arrived to find Heche’s vehicle engulfed in flames. The 53-year-old was taken to the hospital, where her condition has since been upgraded from critical to stable. Mishele and her pets escaped without physical harm; however, she's still in shock and the house is a total loss, so her friends have stepped in to help.

“Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” friends wrote in a GoFundMe announcement. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone." As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has pulled in more than $80,000 of its $100,000 goal. According to TMZ, police got a warrant to draw a blood sample from Heche, who may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. Earlier on Friday, witnesses saw Heche slam into a residential garage and then drive away. TMZ obtained a bystander photo around that time showing Heche inside her car with what appears to be a liquor bottle in the cupholder. In addition to possible DUI charges, she could face hit-and-run charges. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)

